WEST BEND
Angeline B. Plzak
Feb. 14, 1930 - Oct. 19, 2021
Angeline B. Plzak (nee Bremser), age 91, of West Bend passed into the arms of the angels on October 19, 2021. Angeline was born on February 14, 1930, youngest of 9 children to John and Susan (Berres) Bremser in the Town of Farmington.
Angeline graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1949. She worked several jobs before she married. Her first job was in a “dime store” called F.W. Woolworth Co.; she worked in a lab where they tested milk - DHIA; she worked at a switch board at the “Old” St. Joseph’s Hospital and in the office at Berres Furniture. In 1995 she retired from Kemps after 13 years.
She married James R. Plzak on February 7, 1959, at Holy Angels in West Bend. They were blessed with seven children. They built a home in St. Michaels in 1975 and lived there until 1989. She had been a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and belonged to the Christian Mothers.
She was very interested in ancestry of our family history. She has made family trees for the Bremser family and the Plzak family. She loved writing letters to many people and taking/collecting photos for her ancestry interest. She even wrote an autobiography of her life. Angeline was a member of the Farmington historical Society. She loved quilting, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren. She walked 2 miles a day up to a month before her passing.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Plzak, Kevin Plzak, Colleen (Glen) Fiebig, Janet (Bruce) Stoffel, Joyce (Scott) Worley, LuAnn Plzak; daughter-in-law, Cindy Plzak; sister, Mary Brauchle; sisters-in-law, Althea Falter and Donna Klein; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, James; infant daughter Mary; her parents, John and Susan Bremser; brothers Frank Bremser, Earl Bremser, Alois Bremser; sisters Celeste Meilinger, Helen Weinert, Lenore Goerke and Gertrude Koll.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (8883 Forest View Road Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Fr. Jacob Strand presiding. Visitation will be at church Friday, October 22, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
A special thank-you to the team at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon for their loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.