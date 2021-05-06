Anita Adela Franzen, 93
Anita Adela Franzen (nee Kringel) went to her heavenly home on April 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 93 years. She is survived by her children: Sharon Franzen, Steven Franzen, Stuart (Wendy) Franzen and Susan Franzen; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother, Franklin (Nancy) Kringel; brother-in-law, Arno Jobs; son-in-law, Jeff Greisch; and daughter-in-law, Jean Franzen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Franzen; children, Shirley Greisch and Scott Franzen; siblings: Hertha (Edgar) Kasten, Norma (Hugo) Butt, Rueben (Mildred) Kringel, Gerhardt (Anita) Kringel, Mildred (Marvin) Peters, Lorraine (Elvin) Butt, Marvin (Carol) Kringel and Edna Jobs; grandchildren: Allen, Micheal, Jamie, Holly and Maria.
Anita was born on October 6, 1927, in the Town of Jackson, to the late Franklin and the late Ida (nee Heckendorf) Kringel. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Jackson. She married Donald Franzen on October 4, 1952.
Anita was a homemaker for her husband and her six children. She loved gardening, cooking and canning the fruit and vegetables they raised. She liked to travel and camp. Anita enjoyed dancing and listening to polka, waltz and playing sheepshead. She also loved bird watching and flowers. However what brought her the most joy was caring and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or family are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.