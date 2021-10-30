WEST BEND
Anna C. Severance
Sept. 19, 1993 — Oct. 16, 2021
Anna C. Severance, a loving mother of two and a thriving realtor from West Bend, passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2021, at the age of 28.
Anna was born September 19, 1993, in West Bend to Rod and Barb Severance.
Anna had so much love for her two beautiful girls, Aveya and Milena. Every choice and decision she made was for their best interest. She cherished them more than anything in this world.
Anna had a huge passionate heart and a charming free spirit. She touched every person she met with her amazing energy and contagious smile. She was beautiful inside and out. Anna stood up for what she believed in, a go-getter, and strived hard to reach her goals. She was very active in the community, volunteering and helping individuals in need. Anna was the type of person you’d meet once and become instant friends.
Anna was so talented and artistic. You can see her creative work displayed on the walls of The Boardroom in downtown West Bend.
Anna loved photography, capturing the moment and making memories. Family traditions were very important to her as was keeping in touch with longtime friends.
Anna had a strong love for music, fashion, and traveling. She was very spontaneous and always willing to try new things and go to new places. She loved making bucket lists and encouraged all her friends and family to join.
Anna is loved by so many. She touched so many people’s lives and hearts. She was a shining star. She will stay in our hearts and watch us from heaven as she guides her little girls through life from there.
Anna is survived by her parents, Rod Severance and Barb Severance; her children Aveya and Milena Shelby; her little dog Theo; her grandmothers, Lorraine Sonntag and Ruth Severance; and grandfather John Severance. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a countless number of friends and co-workers who all think the world of her.
Anna was preceded in death by her brother, Geoffrey Severance, and grandfather George Sonntag.
Anna was one-of-a-kind, beautiful, and gentle soul who left us much too early. When you think of Anna, celebrate the memories you have of the vibrant, young woman she was. Remember life is fragile, short and should be lived to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anna Severance Motherhood Legacy Trust for Aveya and Milena (Mail to: Coldwell Banker Realty, 870 E. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, or can be brought to the visitation).
Thank you to the donors from Anna’s Go Fund Me accounts. We truly appreciate the love and support.
A memorial service in remembrance of Anna will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Kettlebrook Church (2378 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, November 5, at the church from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Anna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.