Anna M. Schwendimann
Jan. 6, 1924 – Oct. 19, 2021
Born in the Township of Oak Grove, Anna was the daughter of cheesemaker Karl Berger and Martha (Moser) Berger, and stepmother Rosa Winkler Berger, all born in Switzerland. Loving wife of the late Ernst Schwendimann for over 53 years. Cherished mother of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (the late James) Busse of Weyauwega; Barbara (Dean) Molstad of Sussex; and Linda (Dan) Schulteis of Richfield. Devoted grandmother of Lisa (Mike Winters) Busse, James (Della) Busse, Erik (Shari) Molstad, Brian (Tina Petrou) Molstad, Stefanie (Michael) Mittelstadt, Kimberly (Marco) Pineda and Traci (Eric) Eberly. Loving great-grandmother of Bradley and David Winters, Nick and Noah Herring, Magdalena and Finn Mittelstadt, Brayden, Gabriela, Bryson and Ashton Pineda and Alexandria and Hudson Eberly. Further survived by sisters-in-law Doris Berger, Dorothy Berger and Hildie Brandt, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Fritz and Karl Berger, brothers-in-law Walter Schwendimann and Allen Brandt and sister-in-law Grace Schwendimann.
Anna attended high school in Juneau Public Schools, worked at the Hartford Aluminum during World War II and married Ernst May 17, 1947 after he returned from the war. At that time, they purchased their home in Slinger. There they raised their 3 daughters, planted and tended their gardens, vineyard and orchard. Anna grew flowers, including edelweiss, and nurtured houseplants with ease. She worked at Sonny’s 5 & 10 Variety in Slinger for many years.
Anna was bilingual, speaking English and a Swiss dialect, and thus corresponded with relatives in Switzerland. She enjoyed her Swiss heritage and was known to have yodeled occasionally when playing 33 rpm records on the home stereo. She and Ernst traveled to Switzerland in 1984.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She hosted many deliciously memorable holiday and other family dinners. She was an avid baker and cook. She made a fabulous sauerbraten, many soups, especially a favorite Swiss potato soup, and was well known for the cucumbers she raised and pickled. She sewed garments, embroidered at an early age, crocheted and knitted.
Anna loved playing Kings Corners with her family. She taught all of her grandkids how to play, and even got to play with some of her great-grandchildren. She had an old Band-Aid tin full of pennies that would quickly find their way to the table to keep track of who was winning, which has now become a coveted family heirloom.
Her caring heart rewarded her with many friends. At birthday time, her mailbox was filled with cards from those she remembered on their special days or at difficult times. She volunteered as a VFW Auxiliary member for over 60 years, active in meetings, fundraising events (sold poppies for Memorial Day) and participated in Memorial Day parades for decades. She volunteered at a local food pantry and was a devoted member of her church and its women’s group. Reading the Bible was a favorite nightly practice.
Anna and Ernst enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead; friends and family were welcome to stop in anytime without invitation. There seemed to be food on hand that was somehow transformed into a delightful meal with a moment’s notice.
A Funeral Service for Anna will be held at 6:00 pm Monday, Oct 25th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend). Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm. Final place of rest will be at Union Cemetery in Slinger.
The Funeral will be live streamed on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family wishes to thank the many wonderful, caring people who cared for Anna at Care-Age of Brookfield. She will be greatly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Slinger Zunker-Held VFW Post #3358 or other charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.