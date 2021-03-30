CAMPBELLSPORT
Annabelle A. Schickert
Oct. 21, 1930 - March 27, 2021
Gentle woman is an understatement to describe Annabelle A. Schickert, 90, of Campbellsport, who entered eternal life on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport with her beloved family gathered around her.
She was born on October 21, 1930, in St. Kilian, the daughter of Anton and Regina (nee Serwe) Wondra. On August 4, 1956, Ann married Donald R. Schickert at St. Kilian Catholic Church in St. Kilian. Ann worked in housekeeping at St. Joseph Convent for many years. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, the Christian Women and the Women’s Choir. Ann enjoyed gardening, the Brewers, Packers and Badgers, taking care of her grandchildren and watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include her sons, Norman, Steve (Diane), Jack (Carolyn), Jeff (Patti) all of Campbellsport, and Gary (Sherri) of Germantown; grandchildren Lyndsie, Jackson, Kyle, Kevin, Isaac, Hanna and Kamryn; great-grandchildren Taitum, Teagan, Elleigh and Ivie; niece Carolyn (David) Jonas, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don, on August 24, 2002; sister, Alexia (Ervin) Matthews, and brothers Sylvan, Ralph and Norman Wondra.
Visitation for Ann will be Wednesday, March 31, starting at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 3:00 p.m. at the Church. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Serenity Villa and Preceptor Home Care and Hospice for their mother’s care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew Church or the Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.