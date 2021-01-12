Anne M. Gundlach, 62
Anne M. Gundlach went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Anne, the daughter of Paul and Donna (Edison) Rohde, was born in Milwaukee on December 27, 1958.
Anne was a devoted wife to her husband, Craig Gundlach, whom she married on June 24, 1989, at St. James Catholic Church in Mequon. She was a very talented landscaper, always keeping her yard in pristine condition. She enjoyed gardening flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Anne held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her dogs and chickens. She took great pride in making her house a home and caring for Craig. She loved the Lord and will be remembered for her gracious, humble, and grateful nature. Anne will be dearly missed.
Anne is survived by her husband, Craig Gundlach; parents, Paul and Donna Rohde; brother, Mark Rohde; sisters: Paula (the late Leslie) Camonier and Catherine Rohde; niece and godchild Amanda Rohde; nephew and godchild Paul Camonier; and niece Leslee Camonier. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Anne was preceded in death by her sister Mary Ellen Waters and her maternal grandmother, Hazel Edison.
Per Anne’s wishes, a private service will be held on a later date.
Anne’s family would like to thank the staff at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon for the care they provided and her church family and many others who prayed for Anne and her family throughout this process.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Ministries of Heaven’s Family, https://heavensfamily.org/donate/?motiv=I000-WBDN.
