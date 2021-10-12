Annette Frances Bienlein, 76
Annette F. Bienlein (nee Barwick), age 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully at home, as she wished, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 9, 1945, to Leon and Frances (nee Bertram) Barwick and raised in West Bend and Port Washington. Annette attended grade school at St Mary’s School in Barton and graduated from Port Washington High School Class of 1963. On June 29, 1963, she married Kenneth Bienlein and began her family. She had been employed at Leeson Electric and retired from Grafton State Bank after many enjoyable years.
Annette enjoyed spending time with her family in many planned and spontaneous gatherings, she loved her cats, swimming at the local YMCA where she had several friends, traveling and card games. She loved a good nap and a good martini. She was a volunteer at the Wisconsin Humane Society-Ozaukee Campus in the cat room and a member of St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Barton.
Annette is survived by her husband of 58 years Kenneth, children Sandy (Chuck) Scandrett, Cheri (Mike) Ernster, Jodi (Jon) Korlesky, 8 grandchildren Jessica (John) Meulendyke, Andrew (fiance Allie Kennedy) Scandrett, Thomas and James Scandrett, Ben (Sara) Ernster, Becca (Bubba) Holzer, Amanda and Brooke Korlesky, great-grandchildren Maggie, Kate and Colt Meulendyke, Bennett Scandrett and Baby Holzer. She is further survived by her sister Carol Mueller, sisters-in-law Judy Barwick, Eileen Boutelle and Mary Herian and brother-in-law Dave Bienlein, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Daniel, sister Mary Emory, brother Lee Barwick, infant great-grandson baby Clark.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 18th at St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (406 Jefferson St., West Bend) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jennifer Schroeder. She started out as a caregiver and quickly in the last 7 weeks became part of our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Annette’s name are appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
