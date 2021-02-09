Annette Paul, 66
Annette Paul (born August 30, 1954) of Grafton, passed away on February 3, 2021 at the age of 66 years after battling ALS for 3 years. Annette is remembered by her husband, James Paul, and daughters Danielle (Robert), Dawn, and Jamie. Annette is survived by loving grandchildren: Michael (22), Taylor (19), Kailey (18), Nathan (16), Alana (14), Carrie (13), Sarah (12) and Amber (9).
Annette served in the Army Reserves and later developed a career in sales. She was a determined woman who was no stranger to multitasking. Annette prided herself in keeping an immaculate home, even while going back to college in the early 2000s to earn her bachelor’s degree. She was as persistent, blunt and strong as the day is long. Annette’s deteriorating health did not stop her from advocating for herself and expressing her humor through her most difficult challenges. Her 3 children and 8 grandchildren were her greatest joy and she loved them dearly. She always made sure everyone around her was cared for and had what they needed. She was not afraid to stand up for herself or for those whom were most important to her.
Memorial Service to be held on Wednesday, February 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.) at 1:00 p.m.
Mueller Funeral Home is assisting the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.