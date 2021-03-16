Town of Sevastopol
Annette Solway Dhein
Nov. 2, 1924 - March 10, 2021
Annette Solway Dhein, 96, of the Town of Sevastopol, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 2, 1924, in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Severt and Celia (Dehos) Solway. She was proud of her deep Door County roots. Her grandfather was county judge and her father was a ship captain on the Great Lakes. After graduating from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1942, she attended Ripon College where she met Willard Dhein, who was studying on the GI Bill after serving in World War II. Annette received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1946 and moved to Edgar, where she taught high school English and Biology.
On September 23, 1950, Annette and Willard were united in marriage at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church and moved to Willard’s hometown of West Bend. Annette served as a substitute teacher for many years and was active in Immanuel United Church of Christ and various community organizations. Their summers were spent at the Sturgeon Bay property. When Willard retired in 1986, they built a house on the property where she, and her father before her, were born. They were members of Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay. The two shared 66 years together before his death on April 3, 2017.
Annette was a member of PEO and the Door County Historical Society. She enjoyed knitting and cross stitch, playing bridge, and reciting poems and telling stories. She was thrilled when she learned that the 10th floor of the Maritime Lighthouse Tower is to be named for her parents due to a gift from her cousin’s foundation. Her last excursion was an elevator ride to the top to take in the spectacular view.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Cindy (Jack) Follick of Sturgeon Bay, Steve (Debbie) Dhein of Green Bay, and Edie (Greg) Chmielewski of West Bend; grandchildren, Julia (Adam Turk) and Andrew Follick, Justin (Katie Moyer), Reed, and Blake (Haley VanDenack) Dhein, and Larry (Jessica) Chmielewski; great-grandchildren Zac (Jenny Martin), Kayla (Ricky Heinan), Ashley, and Hanna Chmielewski; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Severt and Celia Solway; husband, Willard Dhein; and sister, Jean (Jim) Walker.
Her life will be celebrated at her home this summer on a date to be determined.
“Our family would like to extend special thanks to Rick Remillard, Cathy Lawhorn, Debby Brauer and the staff of Unity Hospice, all of whom made it possible for her to remain in her home, as she wished.”
Memorials in Annette’s honor may be given to the Door County Maritime Museum’s Jim Kress Lighthouse Tower Project.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Dhein family.