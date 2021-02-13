Anthony C. LaLoggia
Anthony C. LaLoggia passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce (Nee Hoepfner) La Loggia. Dear father of Thomas and Julia (Karla). Dear father-in-law of Brigette LaLoggia and Doug Tank. Preceded in death by children James LaLoggia, Kathleen Tank, and Scott Kuney. Grandfather of Nick LaLoggia, Tony Kuney, Sera (Rene) Ornelas and James (Ha) Tank. Great-grandfather of Esai and Matias Ornelas, and Jacob and Olivia Kuney. Tony is further survived by other family and friends and members of his church community.
Tony was a good man with a gentle soul. He was a first generation Italian American with several brothers and sisters. Tony was a veteran of the United States Navy and The United States Air Force. He served in Germany at the end of World War II.
Upon completion of his service duty, Tony attained a college degree and worked as a professional accountant.
He lived in Brookfield and Whitefish Bay for many years where he was involved in the community and coached several of his children’s baseball and soccer teams.
He later retired and moved to Newburg with his wonderful wife Joyce.
Tony was very active in his faith community and was a loved and valued member of several Catholic churches throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
A private family interment is scheduled and a Mass in honor of Tony will be held at Lumen Christi Church of Mequon. Donations if desired may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation. The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and sign the online guestbook please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.