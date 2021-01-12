SLINGER
Anthony James Dugan
April 24, 1947 - Jan. 9, 2021
Anthony James Dugan (Tony), age 73 years, of Slinger was called home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021.
Anthony was born on April 24, 1947 in Milwaukee to John and Merciadine Dugan. Anthony graduated from Sparta High School in Sparta.
Tony worked early in life in the woods cutting and hauling timber with a good family friend. Most of his life he worked as a Cold Storage Food Warehouse distributor, then later in life he enjoyed being a greeter for Walmart. He always enjoyed talking to people.
Tony took pleasure in hunting, fishing and crafts. He was honored as an exceptional blood donor participant.
Anthony is survived by four sisters: Merciadine Koppa, Pauline Poff, Aurelia (William) Burnett, Doris (Owen) Briggs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, John and Merciadine Dugan; and brothers, John and Marvin; two brothers-in law, Walter Koppa and Phillip Poff; sister-in-law, Virginia Dugan.
He will be greatly missed by all and remembered for his hearty laugh.
In lieu of flowers the family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Asera Care Hospice for the loving care they provided and request donations be sent to Washington County Humane Society.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend. Due to current restrictions, following will be a private graveside service at Washington County Memorial Park. The service will be recorded and the video will be posted on our website at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Please consider signing our online guest book to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.