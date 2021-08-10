Anthony ‘Ty’ Lucian Contardi, 19
Entered into Heaven unexpectedly, on Mon., July 26, 2021, at the age of 19.
Ty will be dearly missed by his beloved parents Christine M. (nee Kopesky) and Daniel P. Contardi, of Mequon, his adoring sister Emma K. Contardi, and his best friend & brother Matthew D. Contardi. He also has the hearts of his loving grandparents Nancy Contardi, Karen and Robert Kopesky; 17 aunts and uncles; 24 cousins and an enormous cast of family and friends.
Ty had the biggest, most kind heart and was loved profoundly. He was immersed in his love for music and a music career. Ty played the guitar, sang, and was just teaching himself to play the drums. He loved writing songs and performed his first song for his mother on Mother’s Day.
Ty’s legacy is to remind everyone to tell your family and friends you love them, and often. Life is too short to waste a single day.
