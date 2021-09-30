Anton S. Fatla, 91
Anton S. Fatla passed away and was born to into eternal life on September 27, 2021, with his loving family surrounding him, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on November 11, 1929, in Armstrong Creek, where he grew up on a farm with his 15 siblings. Anton graduated from Goodman High School before enlisting in the Air Force in 1949 where he reached the rank of staff sergeant. He served as an airplane mechanic in Okinawa during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. Anton met the love of his life, Shirley DeCleene, in Green Bay and they married in 1954. Together they raised 8 children in Grafton. Anton enjoyed his large family of 8 children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Anton’s family was his life. He enjoyed spending time with all of them especially the babies. He enjoyed all Wisconsin sports. Always the farmer he had a large vegetable garden and many flower beds.
Anton was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and two sons, Randy and Jamie. He is survived by his children Ann (Jay) Wissmueller, Gary, Tammy Tanski, Amy (Bryan) Quinn, Danny (Patty) and Scot (Michelle); grandchildren Stacy (Jamie) Leedy, Adam (Tiffany), Amy (Jason) Fischer, Jayson Wissmueller, Shannon (Greg) Listopad, Amber Tanski, Ashley Tanski, Jacob, Benjamin (Vanessa), Emily, Caitlin (Alex) Barr, Alyson (Cody) Michaels, Nicholas and Isabelle; great-grandchildren Peyton Wissmueller, Alexa Gengler, Kassidy, Lucas, Logan, Cassandra Fischer, Brayden Michaels and Jameson.
He is also survived by siblings Bernadette Sniezewski, Jerry (Fran), Paul (Carol), Joseph (Anita) and Renette Tomaszewski, and is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Anna, and 10 siblings.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Interment to follow at the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.