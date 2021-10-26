Antonia ‘Toni’ Margaret Buddenhagen
May 23, 1950 - Oct. 17, 2021
Antonia ‘Toni’ Margaret (nee Key) Buddenhagen passed away unexpectedly October 17, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1950, to William Walter Key Jr. and Bernadette Theresa (nee Kohler) Key in West Bend. Toni grew up in Kewaskum, attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from Kewaskum High School. She married Ralph Buddenhagen on September 8, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton. Together they shared a love of antiquing. Toni was an employee of West Bend Company for over 40 years.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her sister Mary (Paul) Beduhn of Appleton, brother Father William Key III of Milwaukee, brother Joseph Key of Springfield, Oregon, and sister Victoria (Bruce) Towell of Kewaskum; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, as well as her two rescue dogs Bailey and Lahna.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 30, 2021, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend, with Fr. William W. Key III presiding. Visitation begins at the church from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m.
Memorials in Toni’s name are appreciated to the humane society, Albrecht Free Clinic, or a charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.