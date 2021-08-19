Armand M. Goeden, 92
Armand M. Goeden, age 92 years, died peacefully the morning of Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born December 19, 1928 in the town of Cedarburg to August and Mary Edith Goeden. He married Ruth Klotz on April 21, 1951 in Columbia, S.C. They raised 3 daughters, Karen, Barbara and Tina.
He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. Upon returning from the service he started working for the News Graphic Newspaper in Cedarburg as a press operator. Armand worked at the News Graphic 39 years, retiring in 1993 as a plant manager.
Armand and Ruth were able to purchase 2 acres of land from Ruth’s parents in 1962 to build their home. Together they enjoyed working in their park-like yard, gardening, bird watching and traveling.
They were charter members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. Armand served as the first president for the first 5 years; helping to start and build a school and parsonage on the land purchased from Ruth’s parents.
In 1968, he and Ruth started a printing business in the basement of their home, which they ran until 2012. This led to volunteering at the Ozaukee County Pioneer Village, running the print shop there.
In 1976 they went on a three week tour of Europe and were able to stay with friends they housed through the Milwaukee GermanFest and the Alte Kameraden Band. They went back to visit their friends in Germany several years later. Armand and Ruth traveled throughout the United States, Mexico and Jamaica.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth, 2 children Karen (Ken) Sieren of Grafton and Tina (fiancé Tim Benson) of Cedar Grove. He is further survived by grandchildren Christina Lowdermilk, Ryan Goeden, Cole Kriegel, great-grandchildren Marcus Hill, Jalen Lowdermilk, Kirsten Goeden, and Logan Goeden, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Mary Edith Goeden, daughter Barbara, and grandchildren Amanda Kriegel and Justin Kriegel, his brothers August, Vernon, Orville Ervin and Kenneth, and his sisters Sylvia, Viola, Virginia.
Pastor Mark Wagner officiated funeral services Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church, Grafton. Interment with military honors was at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton.
Poole Funeral Home / Crematory, Port Washington, Wisconsin assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com.