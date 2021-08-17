WEST BEND
Arthur ‘Art’ Cornelius Luedtke
Dec. 12, 1929 - Aug. 13, 2021
Arthur “Art” Cornelius Luedtke, age 91, of West Bend, passed away on August 13, 2021 at Ivy Manor.
Art was born on December 12, 1929 in Sheboygan to the late August and Olga Luedtke (nee Schachtschneider). Art served in the Army from September 1951 until August 1953 from then he served in the Reserves until 1959 during the Korean War. Art was married to Jean Becker on August 27, 1955. Jean preceded Art in death on August 4, 1998. On September 14, 2000 Art was united in marriage to Mary Boegel. Art went to Catechism at St. Paul’s in Cascade and walked to and from 4 miles each way. Art played a lot of softball, enjoyed golf, dancing and polka. Art worked at the West Bend Company for 6 months then worked for West Bend Transit for 33 years as a day trucker. Art retired in 1990 from West Bend Transit. Art was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 200. Art enjoyed vacations, fishing and hunting. Art was very handy and helped remodel and build houses over the years. Art was able to fix everything and anything.
Those that Art leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; three children, Holly (Tom) Winker, Randy Luedtke, and Perry (Jeanette) Luedtke; 6 grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Winker, Carrie (Nick) Karcz, Tim (Nicole) Winker, Mitch Luedtke, Kurt (fiance, Morgan) Luedtke and Rachel (fiancŽ, Adam) Luedtke; 7 great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Maggie Winker, Brooke, Jackson and Deacon Karcz, Olivia and Ty Winker; a brother, Louis Luedtke; two sisters-in-law, Carol Huiras and Lucille Becker. Survivors also include two step-daughters, Wendy Moore and Sheila (Scott) Herbst; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and Jean, Art was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sarah Winker; several brothers and sisters and his in-laws.
VISITATION: Arthur’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. John Lutheran Church, N683 County Road S, Kewaskum (in New Fane)on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A Funeral service for Arthur will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 22 at St. John Lutheran Church. Reverend Mark Eckert will be officiating the service and burial will follow at Boltonville Union Cemetery.
Memorials will be distributed according to Art’s wishes.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at Ivy Manor who took care of Dad for the last year and a half.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Arthur’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.