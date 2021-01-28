Arthur E. Viesselmann, 89
Arthur E. Viesselmann, of the Town of Grafton, was born to eternal life on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was 89 years old.
Art was born on March 13, 1931, on the family farm in Lakefield, Town of Grafton, to the late Elmer and the late Elsie (nee Kroening) Viesselmann.
The family moved to Cedarburg where Art grew up and attended the Cedarburg school system, graduating Cedarburg High School in 1951. He was a very talented athlete earning fourteen varsity letters for baseball, basketball, football, and track. He particularly excelled on the football field, earning school, conference, and All-State recognition. In 2012, Art was inducted into the Cedarburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame. It was also while in high school that he met his future wife, Margie.
Shortly after high school, Art proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for two years during the Korean War. He specialized in light building construction and spent six months overseas before being honorably discharged in 1954.
Upon returning from service, Art married his soul mate, Marjorie Helms, on June 5, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Grafton and treasured 66 years together, living, and raising their family in Grafton.
Art worked for several housing contractors in the area before forming his own business. As one drove through the area, he could point out the many houses that he proudly built with quality and pride. He was a very hard worker who faced considerable adversity through his career as a carpenter.
Art was involved in many activities throughout the years. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, where he served on council, as an usher, and in the choir. He belonged to the Rose-Harms American Legion Post and was active in various activities and part of the firing squad. Art was involved in the 4-H program serving as a woodworking leader for over 25 years. He really enjoyed working with the kids and opened up his woodworking shop in the basement for them to work on their projects.
More than anything, Art loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed all family gatherings with siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was known for an endless library of jokes, he could remember and tell them like nobody else. Art loved to play games and could not pass up a good card game, especially sheepshead.
He is survived by the love of his life, Marjorie; son Kim (Joanne) of Grafton; daughter Debbie (Steve Schultz) of Port Washington; granddaughter Leah (Tony) Stirling and great-granddaughter Nelia, of Milton.
He was preceded in death by daughters Kathleen, Kay and Ellen; grandson Chad; brothers Elmer (Norma), Herbert, and Louis; sisters Laura (Robert) Kaul, Dorothy (Eugene) Hadler, and Ruth (Herbert) Mentzel.
Funeral to be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a church service to follow at 1:00 p.m., all at Mueller Funeral Home, Grafton. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery to follow.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Rose Harms American Legion Post #355, Grafton or to Trinity Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Art Viesselmann video tribute or to send online condolences to the Viesselmann family.