Arthur ‘Sonny’ Hendrickson
May 30, 1938 - April 20, 2021
Arthur “Sonny” Hendrickson, age 82, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born May 30, 1938, in Stambaugh City, Michigan, and was raised in Crystal Falls, Michigan. He married his love, Mavourdeen J. (nee Cornelia) Hendrickson, on July 9, 1960. Art owned A. Hendrickson & Son Excavating & Grading, Inc. from 1980-2000.
Art enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and family. He was an avid hunter of deer, elk, and bird. He was also an avid fisherman who spent many cherished summers fishing at his cabin in Crystal Falls, MI. He was a member of Retiree of Operating Engineers, Local 139 and St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Art is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mavourdeen; cherished children, Tena and Dale (Kris); grandchildren, Brent, Kayla, and Justin Hendrickson. He was the dear brother of Dorothy Pintar, Harold (Jane), and John (Sandy) Hendrickson. He is further survived by sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Inez (nee Hautala).
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Memorials are appreciated to St. Luke Lutheran Church.
A special thank-you to the caring staff members of Pavilion at Glacier Valley and Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.