Charlottesville, Va.
Audrey Doris Garnett
April 19, 1924 - May 4, 2021
Audrey Doris Garnett, 97, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2021.
Audrey was born on April 19, 1924, in West Bend to the late Lena and Erwin Kluever.
Those Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Steven Miceli and Mark Miceli; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husbands, Casper Miceli and F. Hugh Garnett; son James; and granddaughter, Melissa.
A private graveside memorial will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, followed by a luncheon, hosted by her beloved niece, Mrs. Mary Spaeth.
The family would like to thank the loving and compassionate caregivers who cared for her during the past three years, Ms. Nikki Burton, Ms. Shenise Gray, and Ms. Tamika Allen. Also, family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and thoughtfulness.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 334, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Audrey's arrangements.