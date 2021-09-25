Audrey Jane Johnson
Feb. 17, 1930 — Sept. 23, 2021
Audrey Jane Johnson, nee Bruessel, was called to her eternal home, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the age of 91.
Audrey was born on February 17, 1930 and married Russell C. Johnson on September 14, 1946. Russell preceded Audrey in death on November 14, 2017. They had seven children, Russell L. Johnson of Slinger, Gerald (Ruth) Johnson of Florida, Jane (William) Passaglia of Illinois, James (Karen) Johnson of Hartford, Joan (Robert) Kearns of Kewaskum, Judith Bonlender of Slinger, and Andrew Johnson of Lomira. They had 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed quilting, Scrabble, and gardening, and has left many beautiful creations for her family to enjoy. Audrey always had a saying “Put yourself in your pocket” and she certainly did that in always serving others, as her Savior served her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell of 71 years; her son, Gerald “Jerry” Johnson; and a grandson, Douglas Marks; and a great-grandson, Nicholas Morice.
VISITATION: Audrey’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 799 St. Paul Drive, in Slinger on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Audrey will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church on Friday with Pastor Benjamin Golisch officiating. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a luncheon at the church. Burial will take place on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
