WEST BEND
Audry Ann Patasius
January 3, 1943 - April 19, 2021
Audry A. Patasius (nee Wicke), age 78, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on January 3, 1943, in Port Washington to Louis and Lucille (nee Engelbreck) Wicke. She was raised in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School Class of 1960. On May 5, 1961, Audry married Ronald J. Patasius and they began their family. Audry worked for Simplicity of Port Washington for 40 years.
Audry enjoyed times up north at their cabins, gardening, taking walks, playing games, but especially spending time with her husband’s twin brother, the late Don, and wife Jeanette.
Audry is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughter Sandra (Gary) Boehm; son Chad; her siblings Wayne Wicke, Ronald Wicke, Judean Philips and Janet Brickner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Sonny Wicke, Marilyn Hansen, Diane Brueser and Karen Obrien.
There will be no formal services at this time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.