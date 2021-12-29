Barbara A. Stoffel
Barbara A. Stoffel, age 92, went to join her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She had 8 loving sons, 6 loving daughters, and was cherished by their spouses and significant others. She was treasured by many and never met a stranger. She leaves behind a legacy that everyone who knew her knew of her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus. Her prayer is that everyone she met knew that God was her light. She was very involved with Eagle’s Wings Nazarene Fellowship and dedicated her life to mission work through the church.
Preceding her in death were her son Allan Stoffel; the love of her life, Gilbert Stoffel; four grandchildren and other beloved family members.
If you would like to donate in her memory, please make donations to St. Jude’s, Shriners Children’s Hospital, and/or Eagle’s Wings Nazarene Fellowship (609 Sandy Acre Dr., West Bend, WI 53090).
Isaiah 40:31
“Ébut those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Visitation will be December 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Services will be private.
