Barbara B. Elliott, 85
While surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Barbara Elliott passed away peacefully at her residence in Cedarburg on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was 85 years old.
Barbara was born in Marinette on May 31, 1936, daughter of Vernon and Muriel (nee Thyne) Kronquist. She attended local schools and graduated from Marinette High School before continuing her education in Milwaukee, where she graduated with a degree in nursing from Mt. Sinai Nurses’ Training School.
Barbara was united in marriage with Ben Elliott in Marinette on May 30, 1972; the couple settled in Milwaukee and raised their family. They moved to Cedarburg in 1974. Mrs. Elliott worked as a nurse at Hearthside Rehabilitation Center in Brown Deer for many years. She consulted in the health care field for a number of years afterward before retiring.
Barbara was passionate about crafting and specialized in corrugated cutouts that were used for many different celebrations and gatherings. She enjoyed gardening and her flower beds. Mrs. Elliott also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Crivitz.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Ben; their three children: Brenda (Scott) Yoshino of Snoqualmie, WA, Blye (Laurie) Elliott of Madison, AL and Beth (John) Rollins of Brown Deer; and grandchildren Zac, Chaz, Paige and Tyler. Barbara is also survived by sister-in-law Janet (Gene) Zentz, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Muriel; and brother Wayne (the late Dorothy) Kronquist.
Private family services will be held. Mrs. Elliott will be laid to rest in Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.