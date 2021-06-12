Barbara Hartwell
October 30, 1940 — May 28, 2021
Barbara “Barb” Sue Hartwell, 80, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Barb was born October 30, 1940, in Galion, Ohio, to Lyman “Link” and Mildred (Phillips) Scheidler. The middle child of three daughters, Barb was preceded in death by Lorelei (Scheidler) Hart and is survived by her younger sister, Marilyn (Scheidler) Thoman.
After graduating from Galion High School, Barb married her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Hartwell on August 16, 1958. Barb and Dick started their family in Galion where they had two children, Michelle (Hartwell) Wasmund and Micheal “Mike” Hartwell.
In the 1970s, Barb and Dick moved their family to northern Wisconsin where they were entrepreneurs in the tavern and restaurant business.
In the late 1980s they established the Lla-Har Llama Ranch raising llamas which were used in parades, visiting nursing homes and competing at the state fair.
After retiring Dick and Barb moved back to Ohio in 1993 where they purchased a small farm in Perry County. There they expanded their llama enterprise and Barb learned to card and spin their wool. She loved to crochet and won a “First Premium” Blue Ribbon for Llama-Alpaca Finished Garments and Crafts at the Ohio State Fair in August of 2000 for a Teddy Bear she crocheted from llama wool she had prepared from one of their animals.
Barb was preceded in death by Dick in September 2000. In 2011, Barb moved to sunny Florida where she lived in North Fort Myers, surrounded by friends until the time of her death.
Barb is survived by her children, Michelle (Todd) Wasmund and Mike (Martina Hohman) Hartwell. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Crystal (Wasmund) Bragg, Sarah (Hartwell) Stevenson, Ryker Wasmund, Stephen “Steve” Hartwell, Caleb Wasmund and Stephanie Hartwell, as well as six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services have yet to be arranged. Barb will be interred at Shauck Cemetery, Shauck, Morrow County, Ohio.