TOWN OF JACKSON
Barbara J. ‘Barbie’ Taubenheim
Sept. 12, 1935 — Dec. 2, 2021
Barbara J. “Barbie” Taubenheim of the Town of Jackson died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at her home at the age of 86 years. She was born on September 12, 1935, in Milwaukee.
Barbie grew up in Racine. Throughout her life, she worked at Insinkerator in Racine and later at Briggs & Stratton in the Milwaukee area.
On February 11, 1989, she was united in marriage to Ronald A. Taubenheim Sr. at Calvary Assembly of God Church in West Bend.
As an enthusiastic crocheter, she took great joy in crafting beautiful afghans that she gave to many family members over the years. She also donated her afghans to various charities and senior living facilities in the area.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in West Bend. Barbie is survived by her husband, Ron; 5 children: Debra (Jeff) Grohall of Waukesha, Terri (Larry) Crane of Oconomowoc, Shelley Taylor of Menomonee Falls, Scott (Maria) Nitsch of Taylors, SC, and Steve (Susie) Nitsch of Milwaukee; 4 stepchildren: Katherine Taubenheim of Milwaukee, Christopher (Tammy) Taubenheim of Pewaukee, Ronald Jr. (Theresa) Taubenheim of Menomonee Falls and Thomas (Karen) Taubenheim of Menomonee Falls; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends,.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Arthur Luedke; a grandson, Robert S. Taylor, III; and her sister, Shirley (Robert) Keller.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2300 S. Main St., West Bend, with Pastor Luke Love officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Racine. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Saturday from 10 until 11:15 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.