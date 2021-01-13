JACKSON
Barbara L. Watson
Oct. 11, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2021
Barbara L. Watson (nee Sokol) Of Jackson was born to eternal life on Saturday, January 9, 2021, age 88 years. She was the beloved wife and best friend for 56 years to the late Donald; loving mom of Scott Watson, Kathryn (Scott) Kuehn and Pamela (Eric) Pierson; proud grandma of Rachel and Kaitlyn Kuehn and Scott Jr. (Rachel) Kuehn; and dearest great-grandma of Scott Kuehn III. She was dear sister of the late Audrey Cavanaugh. She is also survived by fond cousins, other family members, her nursing school friends and all her furry four-legged grand-dogs.
Barbara spent her career as a registered nurse. She also enjoyed teaching prenatal classes, volunteering, reading and distributing Communion at church, and taking tap dancing lessons at the local senior center. Barbara loved watching plays at the Fireside Theater. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be Monday, January 18, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend, until the Mass of Christian burial at 6:00 p.m. Private Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. If desired, memorials to the American Heart Association or the Epilepsy Foundation-Wisconsin are appreciated.
“Family is first!”