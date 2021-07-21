Barbara M. Sobczak
April 1, 1943 - July 20, 2021
Barbara M. Sobczak passed away peacefully on July 20th at home surrounded by family.
Barbara was born in Granton on April 1st, 1943, to the late Eugene and Mildred Walter.
She was united in marriage to Dennis Sobczak on June 6, 1970, and were blessed with three children.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis, son, Eric (Jennifer), daughter Michelle (Doug) Puffer, and daughter, Nicole (Nathan) Barbeau, as well as her six beautiful grandchildren, Madelynn, Ava, Annabelle, Camden, Jax, and Jacek. She is further survived by her siblings, Joan (Jim) Pietrzak, Gene(Judy) Walter, Francis (Judy) Walter, Steve (Peg) Walter, Rebecca (Francis) Trybula, and Christopher Walter.
Barbara was greatly loved and will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, July 23rd at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Ave West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:30 am until 1:15 pm. Final place of rest will at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Neillsville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Barbara’s favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Salvation Army.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.