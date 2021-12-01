Barbara Steigerwald (nee Tiedemann)
Barbara Steigerwald (nee Tiedemann) passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021, with her family at the age of 72. She had a longterm battle with a rare kidney disease and is finally at rest. Thank you to all of her caregivers over these years, she loved and appreciated you all and enjoyed trying to bribe you with treats.
Honoring her wishes, there will not be a funeral service.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of 51 years; children, daughter Christine (Jason) Winkler and son Terry (Jodi) Steigerwald; and her grandchildren, Ian and Garrett Steigerwald. She also leaves behind her sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She loved you all so much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Shirley Tiedemann, and her In-laws George and Alice Steigerwald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. Call 262-338-2050 or visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.