WEST BEND
Beatrice A. Fellenz
Jan. 10, 1926 - Jan. 26, 2021
Beatrice A. Fellenz (nee Vorpahl), age 95, of West Bend died peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Cedar Lake Health Care Center. She was born January 10, 1926, in West Bend to Louis and Minnie (nee Nelson) Vorpahl. On September 2, 1947, she was united in marriage to Benedict G. Fellenz at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Benedict preceded her in death on January 19, 1989.
Beatrice worked at Amity Leather for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed volunteering at the Samaritan Home for over 18 years. At home she was happy when she was able to tend to her flower gardens.
Beatrice is survived by her two children: Agnes J. Fellenz of Wausau and Peter (Carol Heberer) Fellenz of Kewaskum, and two grandchildren: Becky (Drew) Arens and Adam (special friend Jessica) Fellenz. She is further survived by her siblings: Joe (Rachel) Vorpahl of West Bend, Charles (Jean) Vorpahl of Campbellsport and Ann Redinger of Slinger and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Minnie Vorpahl; her husband, Benedict Fellenz, and her siblings.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, February 1, 2021, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Old Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Monday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and sign the online guest book please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.