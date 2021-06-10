NEWBURG
Bela Horvath
Bela Horvath of Newburg passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was 85 years old. Bela was born to Bela and Zsuzsanna (nee Molnar) Horvath on November 26, 1935, in Hungary. He married Jennifer Wickmann (1940-2009). Bela had a successful career as a commercial photographer. He was an avid amateur pilot, and enjoyed automobiles, winning trophies in many Concours d’Elegance. Bela leaves behind three siblings. The family will celebrate Bela’s life privately.
