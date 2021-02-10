WEST BEND
Ben Barr Jr.
Dec. 8, 1936 — Feb. 5, 2021
Ben Barr, Jr., age 84 years, of West Bend was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2021 at his home.
Ben was born on December 8, 1936 in West Bend to Ben and Viola Barr (Knickelbein). He was united in marriage to Caroline Riley on December 4, 1971 at St. John of God in Farmington.
Ben graduated from West Bend High School. He served as a paratrooper in the United States Army. Ben was owner/operator of Ben’s Excavating, and was a gravel truck driver for Johann Sand and Gravel, and West Bend Builders Supply.
Ben loved camping, his golf carts, bingo, watching his birds, spending time with grandchildren, and traveling to visit his family and friends.
Those Ben leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Caroline; five children, Fred Kreis, Teri Lyn (Gerardo) Tamez, Tina (special friend Charles) Zipter, Brenda (Randy) Simon, and Gail (Mike) Umbaugh; 14 grandchildren, Freddie, Mikey, Kenny, Becky, Brock, Anthony, Christopher, Jennifer, Jessica, Cody, Sidney, Brittany, Jessi Leigh, and Kaylee; eight great-grandchildren, Danielle, Makenzie, Shaun, Gage, Addisyne, Skylar, Delilah, and Travis.
Ben is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Lee; grandchildren, Brian Lee, Kent and Amber Baumgartner, and Benjamin; and sonsin- law, Kenneth Lee and Jamie Reseburg.
Funeral Service for Ben will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St.– West Bend, WI 53095). Interment at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Newburg following the service.
Ben’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the time of service.
Special thanks and shout out to grandson Cody Simon for his awesome strength and loving care during Grandpa’s final moments.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
