CHEESEVILLE
Benjamin ‘Ben’ Gordon Michaels
July 1, 1975 - June 13, 2021
Benjamin “Ben” Michaels of Cheeseville, age 45, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1975, in Cheeseville to Gordon and Kathy (nee Brunhart) Michaels.
Ben is survived by his children, Avery, Lydia and Jax Michaels, his parents Gordon and Kathy Michaels, brother Matthew, sisters Tammy Michaels and Jaclyn (Ray) Vazquez, his girlfriend Katie Swanson, Julie Michaels and many other family and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by Robert Brunhart, Lloyd Painter, Jeff Oneska, Norma and Carl Michaels and his canine companion Izzy.
Ben enjoyed spending time with his kids and dogs (Oliver and Gator), loved the lake, farming, bringing his kids go karting, going to the Dells, and helping others. He was a very kind-hearted man who was always putting others before himself. Ben was friendly, outgoing and very affectionate to all. He was a very strong loving man who will be missed greatly by all.
A Memorial Service for Ben will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday June 17th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend) with Rev. Maureen Martin presiding. Visitation for Ben will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 6:45 pm. He will be placed to rest at the columbarium at St James Episcopal Church in West Bend with a private cemetery service.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.