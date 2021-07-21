Benjamin David Brixius
Sept. 18, 1994 - June 27, 2021
Benjamin David Brixius passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in West Bend.
He was too young, 26 years old, born September 18, 1994 to Julie A. LeVeque and David C. Brixius in Milwaukee with a golden heart and an infectious smile that will forever be remembered by all who knew him. His genuine Love for others was unmistakable and unfaltering, almost to a fault.
Ben now lives in the Loving embrace of our God and will forever live in his parents, Julie, of West Bend, and David, of Austin, Texas. His brother, Nicholas LeVeque, Marshfield, his Uncle Joshua and Aunt Shelly, and very important cousin, JJ LeVeque, from Greendale. He will also live in the hearts of his 2nd family, the Dziewik family of West Bend, and the countless friends and relatives he touched in his short time here on earth.
Ben’s earthly body has been in the Loving care of Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend, and will be cremated per the wishes he expressed to his mother. Services will be private at a future date. Condolences and donations in Ben’s memory are greatly appreciated and can be sent to 723 S Main St. # 211, West Bend, WI 53095.
Son, Brother, “Love of Life,” Nephew, Cousin and Friend Watching over us now and forever.
“Although it’s difficult today to see beyond our sorrow,
May looking back in memory help comfort us all tomorrow.”