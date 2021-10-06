Bernadette M. Webster
June 27, 1927 - Oct. 3, 2021
Bernadette M. Webster (nee Nettesheim), age 94, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Hartford. Bernadette was born June 27, 1927, to John B. and Cecilia M. (nee Broker) Nettesheim.
Beloved wife of the late Jim F. Coffey and the late Don M. Webster.
Loving mother of Jim (Joyce) Coffey, Barb (Lloyd Howard) Coffey, Susan (Floyd) Funk, Steve Coffey, Brian Coffey, and the late Mike Coffey.
Bernadette leaves behind many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings Dorothy Nettesheim, Esther Sadowski, John (Elaine) Nettesheim, Jim Nettesheim, and David (Rosie) Nettesheim. Also, many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends will miss her.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents, John B. and Cecelia M. Nettesheim; siblings, Mary Mayer and Ken Nettesheim; brother-in-law, Stan Sadowski and John Mayer.
Bernadette was an avid church goer at St. Teresa of Calcutta. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies weekly and making chili.
Bernadette’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at The Waterford at Hartford, especially Robin and Stephanie.
Visitation Friday, October 8, 2021, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral ceremony 1:00 PM at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824, Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027 with Deacon Allen Olson officiating. Interment will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery Monches in Hartford, WI.
Please share a thought or memory with the family at shimonfuneralhome.com.
Shimon Funeral Home and can be reached at 262-673-9500.