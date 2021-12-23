KEWASKUM
Bernard K. ‘Barney’ Strobel
Dec. 5, 1925 - Dec. 20, 2021
Bernard K. “Barney” Strobel, 96, of Kewaskum went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend.
He was born on December 5, 1925, in St. Kilian, on the farm, the son of the late Raymond and Hildegard (nee German) Strobel. Barney’s first job was at Theresa Baker Canning Co. at the age of 15. Barney honorably served in the United States Army from 1945-1947, during World War II.
Barney and Alice (nee Straub) were united in marriage at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Campbellsport on September 3, 1949. Barney and Alice had four children: Mary, Mike, John (Squeak) and Shelley. After Alice passed away on April 25, 1974, Barney continued to run the business that he and Alice established in 1949 - Barney’s Bar & Hall in beautiful downtown Wayne. On November 1, 1986, he married Joan Sterr at Hon-E-Kor in Kewaskum. He continued to run the tavern until retirement in 1989. Joan preceded Barney in death on October 9, 2015.
Over the years, Barney made many great friends and memories with his tavern customers. He served as president of the Washington County Tavern League from 1977-1987. In his younger years he loved to bowl at Red Cliff Bowl in Allenton and King Pin Lanes in Campbellsport, often participating in many ABC National Tournaments. After retirement, Barney continued to tend bar at Prime Time, K-Town & 5th Quarter, in Kewaskum until the age of 90.
He also enjoyed working with Wilmer Hildendorf in the ‘90s as an auctioneer and then Jimmy Cotter Auctions. For many years he was the auctioneer at Holy Trinity Social Fest. He was a member of the American Legion Post #384, serving on the Honor Guard for many years. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Knights of St. Kilian; Branch 113, and a member of the Kewaskum Sno-Chiefs Snowmobile Club, riding his sled into his late ‘70s. He was a current member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Kewaskum, and previous member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. Fond memories were made with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Those Barney leaves behind to cherish his memory include four children, Mary (Jim) Gutjahr of the Town of Addison, Michael Strobel of Kewaskum, John “Squeak” (Jodi) Strobel of Kewaskum, and Shelley (Todd) Bartelt of the Town of West Bend; four stepchildren, Susan (Alfredo) Kleppin Lopez of Madison, Cindy (Fred) Mollwitz of Mequon, Mike (Denice) Sterr and Larry Sterr of West Bend; and a sister, Jeanette Eisenhaut of Fond du Lac. Also, Brother-in- laws, Paul Bodden of Kewaskum, and Larry (Nancy) Cotter of West Bend, sisters-in-law Susie (Thomas) Guth of Kewaskum, and Sally Fellenz of West Bend.
He was Grandpa Barney to Kevin (Laurel), Kim (Buddy), Jenny (Joe), Jason (Karen), Jessie (Chris), Jenna, Jill (Scott), Jacki (Brad), Tyler (Lindsey), Dylan (Jenna), Alex (Kyle), Mikenna, Katy, Dustin (Laura), Andrew and Jacob; and Great Grandpa to Michala, Ethan, Brady, Joey, Macy, Grady, Declan, Dawson, Maya, Mason, Tate, Easton, Riley, Everleigh, Pierson, Skyler and Nova. These were all of his “snappers and chickadees.”
In addition to his parents and wives, Barney was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Strobel, and Raymond Jr.: daughter-in-law, Jane (Theusch) Strobel; Many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tom Eisenhaut, Lorraine Strobel, Val Strobel, Sally and Don Funk, Irene and Alvin Wietor, Rose and Clarence Schmidt, Esther and Leo Nigh, Alvin and Valarie Straub, Norman and Lois Straub, Bernice and William Volland, Bernard Straub, Bernadine Bodden, James Cotter, Chuckie Fellenz, Colette (Bernie) Kastner.
In lieu of flowers please honor Barney’s memory by: buying a Badger 5 lottery ticket, making a rack of ribs, having a shot of blackberry brandy (must be Leroux), playing Ship Captain Crew, signing in at 5th Quarter or Swedes, watching “The Price is Right,” taking a day trip to North Star Casino in Bowler, betting 12 and 5 on the roulette wheel, cheering on the Brewers, enjoying a fish fry at CC’s, playing bingo at the Curve Inn, shopping the Pig, listening to Syl Groeschel music, eating a windmill cookie, taking a nap, or telling someone, “Mach’s gut!,” “Auf Wiedersehen!” “Schick dich!”
A private family service will be held. Father Jacob Strand will officiate.
The family would like to thank Father Jacob Strand and Horizon Hospice Nurses for their wonderful support at this time.
A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. You are invited to help us honor the life of our dad, Barney. Leave your sadness at the door, but rather bring your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest. The celebration will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Columbian (3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, WI 53090). To help with preparations, we ask that you let us know if you plan to come to this celebratory occasion at 262-232-3789 or jimmgutjahr@yahoo.com by January 24, 2022.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Barney's arrangements.