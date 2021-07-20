SAUKVILLE
Bernice Mary (nee Knop) Zeckmeister
Bernice Mary (nee Knop) Zeckmeister of Saukville, slipped away into eternity on April 1, 2020 at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Zeckmeister and daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Louise (nee Naehrbas) Knop.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at River of Life Church, Hillcrest Road, Saukville, with Pastor Ethan Luhman officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 am until time of service. Cemetery committal will occur following the service.
Bernice was survived by 3 sons, Gerald (Sheila Vande Boom) of West Bend, Randal of Port Washington, and Michael (Tracy Settles) of Shell Lake; by 5 grandchildren Shaun (Samantha) Zeckmeister of Oostburg, Melissa (David) Smart of West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Benjamin (Brianna) Zeckmeister of Coon Rapids, MN, Ashley (fiance Josh Couzzo) Zeckmeister of Westminster, Colorado, Nathan (fiance Chere’ Bergeron) Zeckmeister of Minneapolis, MN; and by 5 great-grandchildren Jordyn, Jaxon, Gabriel, Ryder, and a baby boy due in August. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents, siblings Dorothy, Harvey and Edward Jr Knop & May Loppnow. Her son, Jerry, passed away after her on November 27, 2020.
Following cremation, Bernice and her late husband, Ralph, will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton, where they will spend eternity together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lutheran Bible Translators, P.O. Box 789 Concordia, MO 64020-0789, in care of David Federwitz.