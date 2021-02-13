Bernice Mary Schultz
Wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, Bernice Mary Schultz passed away on February 11, 2021, at the age of 77. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Bernice was the youngest of two. Her older brother, Ray Powalish, who remains, misses her greatly.
Bernice loved flowers, birds, crocheting, traveling, and most of all her family. Bernice married Eugene Schultz in May of 1963. They had four children, Christine, Brian, Karen (Mike Weix), and Mark (Karen Schultz); grandchildren, Alexi, Barret, Ally, Bailey, Riley, Mason, and Skylar.
She and her husband, Eugene, moved to West Bend in 1972 where they developed Mayfield Nursery. She enjoyed running the retail garden center for many years. She appreciated all the friendships with the many staff members there.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling to many sites internationally including Greece more than once, and several other European countries, but also Australia where she visited the Great Barrier Reef. She was awestruck by the Canadian Rockies and went back for a second visit recently.
Bernice is survived by Eugene and all of her children and grandchildren. Additionally, Bernice is survived by over 50 cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many others who will greatly miss her.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S 7th Ave, West Bend). The Visitation will be at church from noon until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider donations to your preferred charity in her name. Some of her favorite charitable organizations were the Lymphoma Society and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com.