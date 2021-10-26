WEST BEND
Beryl Eldora Mauritz
Jan. 15, 1923 - Oct. 16, 2021
Beryl Eldora Mauritz (nee Karnitz), age 98, was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Cedar Community in West Bend.
She was born on January 15, 1923, in Gladstone, Mich., to Harvey and Ellen (nee Lillquist) Karnitz. Beryl was a long-standing member of Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah, and a current member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was active in both churches, enjoying many years of church choir, participating in Bible studies and being a lifelong prayer warrior for many. She also contributed to the quilting ministry at St. Andrew for many years. Beryl enjoyed her family and extended family immensely and had a gift of making each member feel special and loved. She will be greatly missed.
Beryl is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Kreis; grandchildren: Penny Dimmer (Butch), Brian Smith (Debbie), Jeff Mauritz (Charlene); great-grandchildren: Justin Burmesch(Julie), Andrew Burmesch (Eve), Sarah Landau (Kyle), Tiffany Mauritz and Zachary Smith; extended family: Sherry (Ray) Brunner family, Beverly Watry family, Erica Neubauer family, Ed Kreis Jr., Elizabeth Canada family, Don Kuhn and Connie Regazzi family. She is further survived by many others including great-great grandchildren and friends.
Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Mauritz, and son, Elvin Mauritz.
Carolyn and family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Cedar Community for their dedication and support in caring for Beryl.
A funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church (7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI 53090) with the Rev. Jonathan Vierkant presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Neenah.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.