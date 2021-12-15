WEST BEND
Betty Ann A. F. Wolfgram
Feb. 12, 1933 - Dec. 11, 2021
Betty Ann A. F. Wolfgram, of West Bend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 88 years.
Betty Ann was born on February 12, 1933, in Mequon, the daughter of the late Ervin Zimmermann Sr. and the late Olivia (nee Sperber) Zimmermann. She was later united in marriage to Arthur Wolfgram, on October 23, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Cedarburg. Together, their marriage was blessed with five children, John, Michael, Shirley, Mark, and Merrie. Arthur and Betty Ann raised their children on the family farm on Highway 60 in the Town of Jackson.
Betty Ann worked as a cashier for over 13 years at T&L, in Grafton. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren and volunteered for the Lutheran Pioneers. She enjoyed hosting her family whenever she could and will be remembered for her countless award-winning recipes. When Betty Ann was baking and cooking for family and friends, she seemed to be in her happy place. However, she was making her family and friends so very happy because they got the reward of her fantastic creations. Betty Ann was best known for her German potato salad.
Betty Ann is survived by her children: John Wolfgram, Michael (Connie) Wolfgram, Shirley (Roger) Last, Mark (Carol) Wolfgram, and Merrie Patten; grandchildren: Alissa (Kevin) Atkinson, Sarah (Bob) Makowski, Jennifer (Jeff) Bloomier, Josh (Nicole) Wolfgram, Tabitha (Mike) Wright, Amber Wolfgram, Steven (Jordan) Last, Nicole (Steve) Sutheimer, Mark (Kristin) Wolfgram, and Crystal (Adam) Diels; grand-dogs: Ripley and JoyJoy; great-grandchildren: Peyton, Maci Rae, Sydney, Ethan, Aubrey, Kendall, Wyatt, Ava, Anna, Alice, Aiden, Tucker, Colton, Charlotte, Logan, Alexandria, and Adam. She is further survived by her “adopted sister,” Viola Fischer, other relatives and friends. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Wolfgram, and brother, Ervin Zimmermann Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church (2740 David’s Star Drive), Kirchhayn. A visitation will take place prior to the service, on Friday, at the church, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment will take place at Zur Ruhe Cemetery, in Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Research or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Betty Ann Wolfgram video tribute or to send online condolences to the Wolfgram family.
A special thank-you to the Rev. Kurt Loescher and the Rev. Mike Woldt for all of their visits, care, and compassion.