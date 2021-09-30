Betty J. Hubacek, 87
Betty J. Hubacek of Grafton passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the age of 87 years.
Betty was born on November 10, 1933, in Belgium, the daughter of the late Aloys Reiter and the late Clara (nee Antoine) Reiter. She later attended Port Washington High School and graduated with the class of 1951.
Betty was united in marriage to Roger Hubacek, on May 29, 1954, in Lake Church. Together their marriage was blessed with five children: Gary, Rick, Lisa, Randy, and Lori. They raised their family in Grafton, where they became very active in the community. Betty was a longtime active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church where she helped serve funeral luncheons, baked desserts, and attended Bible study.
Betty was an avid bowler and took part in many state tournaments. She was a very caring and loving person who always put others ahead of herself. Betty’s true love was her family. She could be found at many of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, helping with school projects, or creating lasting memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her loving children: Rick (Debra) Hubacek, Lisa (John) Ohm, Randy (Helen) Hubacek and Lori (Dan) Koziczkowski; grandchildren: Janel (Brent) Schicker, Adam (Angie), Ryan (Dana), Timothy, Michael, Elyse, Hailey, and Anthony Hubacek, and Danielle and Kalene Kozickowski; great-grandchildren: Finlee, Brody, Evelyn, Raelyn, Audrey, and Asher; and brothers-in-law Eugene Walsh and Robert (Marge) Hubacek. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger Hubacek; son Gary Hubacek; sisters, Jeanette Walsh, Margie Bley, and Shirley De Broux; sister-in-law Judy (Peter) Theis; and brother-in-law Louis Hubacek.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. A visitation will take place prior to the funeral Mass, at the church, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. A private burial for Betty will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School or to the Grafton Public Library are appreciated.
A special thank-you to the staff of Horizon Home & Health Care for all of their wonderful care and compassion.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Betty J. Hubacek video tribute or to send online condolences to the Hubacek family.