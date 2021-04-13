WEST BEND
Betty J. Spaeth
September 11, 1930 - April 11, 2021
Betty J. Spaeth, 90, of West Bend found peace on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born September 11, 1930, the youngest of four daughters of the late Alice (nee Keske) and Charles Tesselaar in Milwaukee. On June 16, 1951, she was united in marriage to Joseph W. Spaeth at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend. Betty was preceded in death by Joseph in 2019.
During high school, Betty became a telephone operator for Wisconsin Telephone Company. Right after high school, she folded billboard signs and then went to Phoenix Hosiery as an office assistant. She left for a short time and worked at A&P in the produce area until her boss from Phoenix Hosiery called her back. She then modeled hosiery several times and left when her beloved Joseph came back from the Korean War. In the mid-1970s, she started her 15-year tenure cleaning the West Bend Company offices.
Betty belonged to the Women of the Moose in West Bend, she was a member of the Fohl-Martin Legion Post #483 in Allenton, a member of the Good Samaritan Guild, and was an organizer for the Little Lourdes Day masses. Betty will be remembered by all for her big heart, her bright smile, and the many hugs that she loved giving and receiving. Anyone she met became a new friend.
Those Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her six children: Joseph C. (Mary) Spaeth, James E. (Denise) Spaeth, Diane (Martin) Jacobs, Jane (David) Gottsacker, Joyce (Keith) Beine, Steven D. (Janet) Spaeth; a daughter-in-law, DawnMarie Spaeth; 11 grandchildren, Kendra (Frank) Miller, Lynsey Spaeth, Levi Spaeth, Rebecca (Andrew) Tinlin, Christine Jacobs (Special friend Jose), Haley (Travis) Kordosky, Carly (Luis) Spaeth-Palhares, Seth (Heather) Dougherty, Nicole (Lucas) Lemberger, Heather Spaeth, and Briana Spaeth; two step-grandchildren, Jose Marquez, and Jacob Carlson; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mildred Theisen, Irene Schellinger, Barbara Spaeth, Donna Spaeth, Edward (Patricia) Spaeth, Lawrence (Alice) Spaeth, Daniel Spaeth, and Fritz Peters; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Spaeth; a daughter, Christine Spaeth; her son Jeffery Spaeth; a grandson, Joseph A. Jacobs; a step-grandson; Miguel Marquez; three sisters, Marion (Kenneth) Schultz, Lorraine (John) Karshen, and Shirley Peters; her father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Margaret Spaeth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rita (Oscar) Beder, Ethel (Joseph) Weninger, Louis Theisen, Fredrick Schellinger, Chuck Spaeth, David Spaeth, Michael Spaeth, and Mary Spaeth; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family will greet relatives and friends Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Myhrum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 State Road 175, Hartford.
Memorials to The Threshold, Interfaith Caregivers, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice in Betty’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Froedtert Health-St. Joseph’s Hospital, especially Dr. Drenkow and Amanda B., RN, for their exceptional care and compassion. Thanks, also, to Father Stoffel who prayed with the family, and Father John for his time spent with Betty.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.