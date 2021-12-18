BEAVER DAM
Betty Jane (Braun) McFarlane
Dec. 17, 1923 - Dec. 17, 2021
On Friday, December 17, 2021, Betty Jane McFarlane of Beaver Dam passed away at the age of 98 years.
Betty Jane McFarlane was born on December 17, 1923, in Hartford to Gustave and Dina (Haack) Braun. Betty was baptized, confirmed and married at Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford.
Betty worked in Hartford at Schultz Brothers Variety and as a medical receptionist. Later she worked as a clerk at Bud’s Variety in Reeseville and finally at JCPenney’s in Beaver Dam where she worked until she retired. Upon her husband’s death she transferred her church membership to St. Stephen’s in Beaver Dam, where she remained a member until her death.
She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews Fred (Cheryl) McFarlane, Tom (Lana) McFarlane, James Braun and Joel (Lea) Braun; and by her nieces Jennifer (Rick) Gordon and Julia (John) Boggs.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Roy “Bud” McFarlane; her parents; brothers Russell Braun and Jerome Harry Braun; and her sister-in-law, Janice Braun.
Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roy, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford and a private family funeral will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to the Jerome and Janice Braun Scholarship Fund c/o Luther Prep School, 1300 Western Avenue, Watertown, WI 53094.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to the staff of Beaver Dam Care Center for their care and compassion over the past year.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, is serving the family. For more information,call 920-885-5291 or visit www.KoepsellFH.com.