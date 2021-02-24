Cheyenne, WY
Betty Jane Thelen
Betty Jane Thelen, age 90, of Cheyenne, WY, formerly of Port Washington and Grafton, passed into God’s hands on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, joining her husband, Eugene. She had been cared for by Life Care Center of Cheyenne and her family.
Betty was the first born to the late Joseph and Mable (nee Maaske) Kolkema, on November 7, 1930 in West Bend. She was raised in West Bend alongside her seven sisters and one brother.
On August 20, 1949, she married Eugene “Euch” K. Thelen in Folkston, GA.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton, St. John Lutheran Church in Port Washington, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne. Above all else, Betty was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family meant everything to her.
She survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, and one sister.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Washington. A visitation will take place prior to the service at the church from 12 to 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, Port Washington or Trinity Lutheran Church, Cheyenne.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.