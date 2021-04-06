Betty L. Mosgaller
August 26, 1956 - March 31, 2021
Betty L. Mosgaller (nee Brandt) passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the age of 64. She was the wife of Joseph; mother of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Froemming, David (Angela) and Eric; and grandmother of Madisyn, Brayden, Megan, Lauren and Samuel. She also was the sister of Harold, Jerry, John, Sharon, Mary, Helen and Irene; sister-in-law of Carol, Joyce, Janet, Nancy and the late Joanne; and is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Betty was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others, demonstrated through the decades of being a personal caretaker for Ascension to being a loving mother to her three children and five grandchildren. Her children specifically recall her always showing love through food, whether it was home-cooked meals or bringing food to the farm during long days of work. Betty greatly enjoyed gardening in her younger years, various arts and crafts, going to rummage sales and craft shows and listening to Elvis music.
Betty’s faith in our Lord was well known. She was a member of North Brook Church for many years and found peace and support through the various relationships.
Though Betty’s health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Betty was strong, and battled several years with type 1 diabetes as well as other health conditions. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Just because she is no longer here, doesn’t mean that she lost her fight.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home Menomonee Falls, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park for burial will take place immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name to the American Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.
