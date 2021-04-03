Beulah T. Kurtz
Beulah T. Kurtz (nee Buddenhagen) passed peacefully on April 2, 2021, at the age of 104. She has reunited with her beloved husband, Leslie. She was the loving mother of Eileen (late Robert) Mattfeld, Mary Kurtz and Kathleen (James) Hogan; grandma of Scott (Carol) Mattfeld, Mark Mattfeld, Tracy Rutledge, Denise (Joe) Golownia, James Hogan Jr., and Jennifer Hogan; great-grandma of Joshua (Amy) Mattfeld, Thomas Patrick Mattfeld, Katelynn (Hunter) Arnett, Levi Rutledge, Olivia Rutledge, Nathan Golownia and Nicole Golownia; great-great-grandma of Cael Arnett, Porter Arnett, Kenzie Arnett and Tommy Mattfeld. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillian Buddenhagen; her twin sister Bernice (late Benjamin); and brothers Floyd (Dorothy) Buddenhagen, Ray Buddenhagen and Ralph Buddenhagen.
Beulah was a longtime member and volunteer at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, and belonged to the Wauwatosa Chapter #219 Eastern Star for many years. She was employed at the Falls Medical Group for over 25 years.
Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 10 a.m. until time of religious and Eastern Star service at 11:30 a.m.
Memorials to St. Paul’s UCC Foundation are greatly appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.