Beverly A. Laubenstein, 72
Beverly Ann Laubenstein was called to her heavenly home on November 10, 2020. She was born to Elmer and Myrtle (nee Groth) Laubenstein on March 18, 1948. She was received into God’s family through Holy Baptism on April 11, 1948. She was confirmed in her faith on May 13, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg, where she continued as a lifelong member.
She served her Lord at church as a member of the Ladies’ Aid and the church choir. Most of her working years were spent at Tecumseh Products and also at the Town of Richfield. Outside of work she enjoyed the Wausaukee Horse Club, the Red Hats Club, Sociable Singles, the Big Sisters Program, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis; and her brother-in-law Tom Biedenbender. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Becker; brother-in-law Robert Becker, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Newburg, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson, or Time of Grace Ministries.
A funeral service for Beverly will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery.
The Wichmann Funeral Home in Appleton is serving the family.