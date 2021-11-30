Beverly Jane Nelson, 90
Beverly Jane Nelson, born February 25, 1931, was born to Eternal Life November 6, 2021, age 90 years.
She was the beloved wife of James S. Nelson for 65 years. James and Beverly raised their family in Cedarburg and enjoyed a life rich in family and fun. Beverly loved spending time with her three children and later her grandchildren. She enjoyed family events and taking pictures. She loved cooking special dinners for everyone during the holidays and making her famous chocolate malts when someone was sick! She was the bookkeeper for the family business.
Beverly is survived by her three children: James (Marnie), Jane Smith, and Jon (Sharon).
She is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Jason (Shannon), Michael (Angela), Kyle Smith (Kristin), Chad Smith (Amber), Cassandra Klopp (Andrew), Rebecca Buchholtz (Bradley), and Joshua (Mariah), and step-granddaughter Mandy Smith.
She is also further survived by many great-grandchildren: Nathaniel and Jacob Nelson, Corrigan and Kalon Smith, Brandon and Emily Buchholtz, Cameron, Everett and Jordan Klopp, Richard and Peyton Smith, Connelly and Liam Nelson, and step-great-grandchildren Landon and Teegan.
A private funeral will be held for the family at First Immanuel Lutheran in Cedarburg.