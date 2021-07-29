WEST BEND
Beverly S. Winkler
March 22, 1932 - July 27, 2021
Beverly S. Winkler (nee Laufer) age 89 of West Bend passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 22, 1932 in West Bend to Mark and Agatha (nee Esselman) Laufer.
On September 13, 1952 she was united in marriage to John P. Winkler at Holy Angels Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1981.
Beverly worked at the West Bend Company where she met John. After their marriage, they raised their family. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with family and friends.
Beverly was very strong in her faith and lived a Christian life. She was a life-time member of Holy Angels.
Beverly is survived by her 6 children: Nancy (Keith) Laufer, Steven (Kelly) Winkler, Michael Winkler, Jane (Mark) Kruepke, Mary (Jim) Mikkelson and Richard (Michele) Winkler all of the West Bend area and 9 grandchildren: Andrew Laufer, Ryan Laufer, Dana (Mike) Lechner, Aaron (Holly) Kruepke, Bradley Schmitt, Zachary Schmitt, Riley Schmitt, Lizzi (Stephen) Dorn and their two children Hank and Juniper and Tony (Jasmine) Lathers. She is further survived by her siblings: Eugene (Glenda) Laufer, Kathryn Wester, James Laufer, Sandra (Tony) Blake, her sister-in-law Shirley Laufer, her bother-in-law Tom (Laverne) Winkler, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Agatha Laufer, her husband John Winkler, her son Gerald Winkler at age 5, her sister Doris (Daniel) Backes and her brother Thomas Laufer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Howard Hasse presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials given in Beverly’s name will be distributed to her favorite charities.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you wish to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.