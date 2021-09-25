MANITOWOC
Bonnadeen ‘Bonnie’ Kutchera
Feb. 6, 1943 — Sept. 19, 2021
Bonnadeen “Bonnie” Mary Kutchera (Sweek) of Manitowoc, age 78, left her Earthly home to live with Jesus on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
There will be a private family celebration of her life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, service at 12:00, which will be live-streamed on Facebook through Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend.
Bonnie was born to Evelyn (Steffen) and Leonard Sweek on February 6, 1943, in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Joseph (Joe) Kutchera on June 30, 1962. He preceded her in death in January 2002. Together they raised 3 children, Cory, Angie, and Wade, in West Bend. Bonnie stayed home to raise her family and do ministry work. The biggest love of her life was for Jesus. She spent much of her time in prayer, Bible study, and helping others get to know Jesus. She was instrumental in bringing Chapters of Aglow International to West Bend and to Manitowoc. Of recent years, she was the head of a ministry she started in Manitowoc, Lakeshore Christian Women’s Ministries, later renamed Lakeshore Christian Ministries. They started with yearly women’s retreats, grew to monthly breakfasts as well, and her last work was to head up bringing David Phelps to the Capital Civic Centre for a Christian Gospel concert.
During her parenting years, she spent many hours sewing, crocheting, painting, and other crafts. Going up North to “The Shack”, the family log cabin built by her father, was a favorite pastime. Playing card and board games with family and friends was a lifelong joy of hers.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Cory (Cheryl) Kutchera of Sahuarita, AZ, Angela (Andy) Zommers of Manitowoc, Wade (Trisha) Kutchera of West Bend; her grandchildren, Alyssa Bauer, Aaron Zommers, Arianna Zommers, Alainna Zommers, Noah Kutchera, Liam Kutchera; great-granddaughter Gracelynn; sisters-in-law Barbara Kutchera and Colleen Sweek; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She leaves behind many friends in ministry, including family friend Diane Gospodarek.
Preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn (Samuel) Falbo, Leonard (Virginia) Sweek; husband Joe Kutchera, infant son Casey Kutchera, brother Bill Sweek, brother-inlaw Bob Kutchera, parents-in-law Joe and Mildred Kutchera.
A special thank you to the Two Rivers Aurora Hospital ICU nurses, who saw her through her last difficult days of Covid-pneumonia.
Memorials are appreciated to The Crossing of Manitowoc or Samaritan’s Purse.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.