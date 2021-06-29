WEST BEND
Brandin Michael Strowig
Brandin Michael Strowig of West Bend, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the age of 27. He was born in West Bend, the son of Michael and Lynda (nee Toll) Strowig. Brandin was a high school graduate of West Bend High School, Class of 2011. As a kid, he was involved in basketball, golf, and Boy Scouts. Brandin worked at Moraine Plastics in West Bend: he enjoyed his work very much. Music was his passion, listening on his earbuds all the time to all types of music. Brandin loved to go up north to Phelps, where his grandparents have a cabin; fishing, cutting wood, and being in the outdoors made him happy. Brandin had a great sense of humor.
He loved to make people laugh. He really enjoyed the teasing back and forth with his sister. Most of all spending time with family and friends was important to him.
Brandin is lovingly remembered by his parents, Mike and Lynda; his sister Autumn; maternal grandparents, Norman and Jackie Toll; paternal grandparents, Richard and Sherry Martinez; many aunts, uncles, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by a cousin, Justin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 1st, at 4:00 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Private interment will take place.